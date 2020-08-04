PHOTOS: Easthampton uses $160,000 donation to improve pedestrian safety, bicycle access

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT Shared Streets program has awarded the City of Easthampton $160,000 that will be used to improve pedestrian safety and public infrastructure.

According to the City of Easthampton’s Mayor’s Office, the funds will be allocated toward three projects in the making. Two of the projects focus on enhancing pedestrian safety and increasing bicycle access to Easthampton High School and Nonotuck Park.

The projects in place will go hand in hand with the Complete Streets Prioritization Plan within the city that was established before COVID-19 began. A list of improvements in progress are the following:

Williston Avenue – Construct a new sidewalk, ADA crosswalk, and RRFB’s/Install a temporary separated bicycle lane

– Construct a new sidewalk, ADA crosswalk, and RRFB’s/Install a temporary separated bicycle lane Paved pedestrian & bike path from High School to Nonotuck Park – This component will construct an approximately 330 foot, 6.5 foot-wide paved path from the rear of the High School parking lot to the entrance of Nonotuck Park

– This component will construct an approximately 330 foot, 6.5 foot-wide paved path from the rear of the High School parking lot to the entrance of Nonotuck Park Pleasant Street & Berkley Avenue – Construct new pedestrian bump-outs, ADA crosswalk, and RRFB’s

Photo Courtesy: Municipal Clerk – Mayor’s Office & License Comm.

Construction on Pleasant Street and Williston Avenue is expected to be completed by October 2020.