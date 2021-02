NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire at an encampment under the New South Street bridge in Northampton Sunday morning.

According to the Northampton Police Department, crews responded to reports of a fire around 10:00 a.m. at the encampment under the New South Street bridge. Police indicate the fire started accidently by a propane space heater inside one of the tents.

Two people were sent to Cooley Dickinson Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.