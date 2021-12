GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A home in Granby was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

Our 22News crew could see the smoking and charred remains of the home, located on Forge Pond Road, as Granby and South Hadley firefighters worked to put out the remaining flames mid-morning.

A tanker truck from Westover Air Reserve Base was also called in to help.

There is no official word at this time on the cause of the fire, or whether anyone was hurt. 22News will provide updates as they become available.