AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Police K-9 Marvin received a new dog crate through a grant from Vest-a-Dog.

According to a post on the Amherst Police Department’s Facebook post, the crate was donated by the nonprofit organization. It is not an ordinary dog crate, it is made by Impact that’s constructed of heavy-duty, lightweight aluminum with a non-toxic powder coat. The crate is collapsible for easy travel and can be used as a spare cruiser kennel for K-9 Martin.

Amherst Police K9 Marvin & Officer Matt Frydryk

Marvin is a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix from Hungary. Officer Matt Frydryk and his dog Marvin make up the Amherst Police Department’s second K-9 team.

(Amherst Police Department)

(Amherst Police Department)

(Amherst Police Department)

“I grew up with dogs, specifically German Shepherds, and I always wanted to be a police officer, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds to have a dog with you all the time while you’re working and doing a job that you like,” Frydryk said.

