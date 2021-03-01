PHOTOS: Hibernating black bear in Belchertown wakes up

Photo sent to 22News from Paul

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A hibernating black bear in Belchertown emerges from its den last week.

According to a 22News viewer, the photos captured a bear coming out of its den in an open field approximately 200 yards from the homeowner’s house. Paul sent several photos to 22News taken throughout the hibernation since mid-December.

Paul said the bear most likely came out because its den was getting wet from melting snow and ice or simply because it’s that time of year.

February was an interesting month in western Massachusetts. It started bitterly cold with many days reaching just the 20s and 30s. But last week it warmed up quite a bit with highs regularly reaching the 30s and 40s.

Snow amounts were not record highs, but we did have a relatively snowy month. We normally average just over a foot of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley. In February overall, and we saw 50% more than that with a foot and a half.