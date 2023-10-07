GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A moose was spotted walking with her calf on some hayfields in Granby earlier this week.

Jim and Lisa Nawrocki saw a moose and her calf in a hayfield by their house on the Granby/Ludlow town line earlier this week.

Photo courtesy of Jim and Lisa Nawrocki

Photo courtesy of Jim and Lisa Nawrocki

Photo courtesy of Jim and Lisa Nawrocki

Moose can now be found around western and central Massachusetts, with the occasional sightings in eastern Massachusetts, according to Mass.gov.

Moose lack upper incisors, so they strip off twigs, plants, and bark rather than snipping it neatly. Moose eat a lot of leaves, twigs, buds, and sodium-rich aquatic vegetation in the summer.

Because of their size and strength, adult moose have few natural predators, which is why their general lack of fear of humans and bold behavior. In Massachusetts, most moose die from vehicles, and accidents in the wild such as drowning, disease, starvation, and old age.

If you’re lucky enough to see a moose, stay a respectful distance away and try to avoid startling the moose. Moose are unwary as they move through different populated areas, mainly during the mating season.

If you see a moose in a densely populated area, leave the moose alone and contact the nearest MassWildlife District Office or the Environmental Police to report the sighting and to get advice.

Send us your photos at reportit@wwlp.com.