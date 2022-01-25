PHOTOS: Multiple crews assist with fire in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday morning a fire was put out by the Easthampton Fire Department after they received reports of flames coming from the house.

According to a statement from the Easthampton Fire Department, the fire happened on Gaugh Street in Easthampton. While no injuries were reported, the photos show extensive damage to the area of the kitchen and the outside of the home.

(Courtesy of Easthampton Fore Department)

Both the Northampton and Southampton fire departments assisted in putting out the fire.