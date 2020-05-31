PHOTOS: Southampton police identifies woman in surveillance video with public’s help

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With the public’s help, Southampton Police were able to identify a woman seen in surveillance video Saturday.

According to the Southampton Police Department, a woman who police were searching for Saturday afternoon has been identified. Southampton police posted several pictures of the woman in what appears to be a liquor store and but did not state the purpose for her identification.

22News is waiting to hear back from the Southampton Police Department for more information.

PHOTOS: