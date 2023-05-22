SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two bears were seen climbing and relaxing in a tree this weekend in South Hadley.

Photos shared to 22News from a viewer in South Hadley show the bears climbing into a tree near Lathrop Street on Saturday. The viewer says the two bears will climb and sleep in the trees.

22News has received several photos and videos over the last week of bear sightings in western Massachusetts. While they are fascinating and fun to watch, they are still considered dangerous animals. Make sure you are properly storing any garbage and placing bird feeders high enough from the ground where bears can’t reach.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!