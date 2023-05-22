SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two bears were spotted in Southampton Monday morning.

Pat Zielinski of Southampton shared photos with 22News of the two bears roaming around the yard. At one point, one bear could be seen standing on their two back legs.

Bear sightings are more common this time of the year as they search for food. Make sure you are properly storing any garbage and placing bird feeders high enough from the ground where bears can’t reach.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

