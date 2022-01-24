Pickleball courts to be constructed in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – One of America’s fastest growing forms of recreation is gaining a foothold in western Massachusetts.

If you’ve been to the Green River Park in Greenfield, you may have seen smaller tennis courts, called pickleball courts. Pickleball has elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It’s different from tennis in that you serve underhanded.

The town of South Hadley plans to have their own pickleball court at Buttery Brook Park. PeoplesBank has donated $20,000 towards the construction. The planned pickleball court in South Haley is slated for construction later this year. The project is now in the final stages of fundraising.