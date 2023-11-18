EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A pickleball tournament was held in Easthampton Saturday to raise money for new courts within the city.

The tournament was organized by the Easthampton Pickleball Fundraising Project and the Player’s Philanthropy Fund. Over the past year, the two organizations have been raising money to create new pickleball courts in the city.

22News spoke with a volunteer for the project about the tournament’s turnout.

“It’s amazing. We filled it completely 100 percent,” said Sarah Schmidt. “So we had 50 teams playing today in five different divisions. So we completely sold it out and it’s awesome!”

The tournament was the project’s second event.