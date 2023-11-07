GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are in the Hampshire County area, keep an eye out for Pickles the missing Pig.

Pickles is a black-spotted, brownish-gray piglet that has been on the loose in the Granby area

Granby Animal Control

According to Granby Animal Control, Pickles the Pig has been spending time near the Carver and Chicopee Street intersection. A trap has been set up to catch Pickles by Granby and Belchertown Animal Control.

It is being advised for everyone not to disturb the area or approach the trap. “If Pickles is comfortable and hungry, the trap will work,” said Granby Animal Control on their social media.

Do not chase the pig, and it is asked to drive in this area with caution.

If you happen to see Pickles the Pig, text 413-575-1994.