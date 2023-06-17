BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown community came together Saturday morning to honor and remember a young life lost too soon.

“We lost Aaron, it’ll be four years in October. He was 15-years-old. There were no signs,” said Aaron’s mother, Heather Twining.

Heather Twining has gone through a parent’s worst nightmare; the death of a child. But through the grief and darkness that followed her son’s suicide, Heather vowed to shed light on teen mental health.

In collaboration with family, friends, and local organizations, “Aaron’s Race” was created as a way to both honor Aaron’s memory and prevent this tragedy from striking another family.

“The Pinewood Derby part of it is that he was a scout, and the scouts do a Pinewood Derby when they’re a Cubscout,” said Twining.

The event was held at the Belchertown Town Common and also included games, raffles, food, and music. Last year’s inaugural race raised over $9,000 for teen suicide prevention and organizers hope to continue to grow in support each year.

“We’re here for a very sad reason, but Heather and others who have lost their loved ones find a way to make purpose and find meaning in those losses, and that’s a big part of what’s happening today,” expressed Karen Carreira, from the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, “The more we can talk about it, the more we can elevate people’s awareness around what’s happening and what to look for then the more structured we are in supporting everyone in our community.”

Heather told 22News that by organizing events like these, she hopes to help other families and raise awareness for teen mental health. “So if we can help even one family by this event, that’s my goal.”