Pioneer Valley Assembly of God maintains social distancing with drive-in service

Hampshire County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Palm Sunday is a significant day on the Christian calendar. With churches and houses of worship closed due to COVID-19, congregations had to get creative to share in community time.

The Pioneer Valley Assembly of God church in Huntington took a page out of the past and has organized drive-in worship services.

Palm Sunday was the third week Pastor Chuck Vanasse preached outdoors. His voice carried a message of hope and help across the parking lot through the open car windows of his congregation.

“When we gather here over these last few weeks, we aren’t just focusing on our own anxieties, we are dealing with that,” Pastor Vanasse told 22News. “We’re also encouraging everyone to be a good neighbor, help out those who are in need and be supportive of everybody who is sacrificing in this time.”

Pastor Vanasse said the church was in touch with local law enforcement to ensure the services were compliant with all social distancing protocols.

Pioneer Valley Assembly of God plans to continue the drive-in worship service as long as they are able, including on Easter Sunday.

