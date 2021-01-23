Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity is looking to partner with low-income families for Pelham homes

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP)- Low interest rates have made for one of the more competitive real estate markets in a long time.



But as they have had for the last 32 years, Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity in Florence continues to help provide low income homeowners affordable houses in Hampshire and Franklin counties.



Organizations leaders unveiled their plan to build two, three bedroom houses right next to each other in Pelham. Now they need two families to partner with them to make it happen.



“Once the lottery results are in, a member of the selection committee will contact the family, and ask if they’d like to partner with habitat,” said Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Megan McDonough. “If they say yes, then we have our family and the real work begins.”



In this Zoom session, prospective homeowners could go online Saturday to get all the details on the home ownership opportunity in Pelham. They also went over their application process. In order to qualify, you must meet Habitat’s specific criteria. Qualification depends on family size and income.

For example, a family of four must earn no less than $29,000, but no more than $51, 225.



“Because we sell homes to people with a housing need, we have a maximum income. The maximum income varies depending on the number of people in your household,” said McDonough.

Habitat requires the future homeowner to put in 250 hours of labor during the construction of the home alongside volunteers from the community. You also are expected to make mortgage payments of $700 to $1,200 per month. Applications for the Pelham homes must be submitted by March 12th. It typically takes two months for the selection process to be completed.

