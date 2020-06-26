Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity raises first wall of Northampton home

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity held a virtual wall raising ceremony in honor of the first wall going up. It is the non-profit’s 47th home constructed in Hampshire and Franklin counties.

“When you stop and think about it, it is very satisfying,” said David Dunn, site supervisor of the build team on Glendale Road. “I think all of our volunteers do it for that reason. We recognize the value that the habitat brings to the community and we are delighted to be part of it.”

A small group of pandemic-trained volunteers has been working on the organization’s fourth home built on Glendale Road and donated by the City of Northampton.

The non-profit builds homes with volunteer labor and donations of materials as well as services. A family is selected and enters into a long term partnership with Habitat for Humanity that includes contributing 250 hours of labor during construction.

After the home is built, the family is given an affordable mortgage when they are ready to purchase the home.

“I’m really heartened by people saying they want to help their neighbors get over the gap of home-ownership,” said Megan McDonough, executive director of Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity. “That really makes it impossible for some people to achieve that dream.”

Numerous sponsors contributed to the project including Florence Bank and the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

