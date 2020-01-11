Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity to host homeownership info session

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity will be hosting an informational homeownership session Saturday morning in Amherst.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the session will take place at 10:30 a.m. on 43 Amity Street.

During the session, potential applicants will learn about Habitat’s selection criteria and how to prepare a complete application. You’ll also learn about housing needs, the ability to make mortgage payments of $700-$1,200 a month, and how to join Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Applications are available for a 3-bedroom homeownership opportunity in Shutesbury. The sale price for the home will be $175,000 or less and the deadline for the application is January 17.

All homes will be built to ENERGY STAR standards and designed to cater to those in a wheelchair. Habitat built homes are restricted to income-eligible buyers in perpetuity.