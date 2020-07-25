Pioneer Valley NewsGuild to host rally in support of employees laid off

A combo taken on Wednesday June 17, 2015 showing some of the British national newspapers of Tuesday June 16 and featuring at centre the back page of The Times showing it’s daily crossword puzzle. A crossword-loving British lawyer hid a marriage proposal in Tuesday’s edition of The Times newspaper’s daily puzzle. Matthew Dick thought of […]

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley NewsGuild will be hosting a rally in support of workers apart of the organization who are scheduled to be laid off Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the rally is planned to take place at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, the last day before workers will be laid off. The rally will be on the sidewalk in front of the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton.

The Pioneer Valley NewsGuild will be honoring those who helped make their paper for years in print and distribution which are two departments Newspapers of New England is eliminating. In recent news, Newspapers of New England announced a massive layoff in June of all of the PV NewsGuild’s press and distribution colleagues in order to outsource their work to mass media corporation Gannet.

The release stated at least 29 workers including 24 union members will be laid off. The PV NewsGuild began a virtual petition which has received more than 900 signatures thus far.