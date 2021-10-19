Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter School evacuated due to report of gas leak

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and staff at Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter School were evacuated from the building due to reports of a potential gas leak.

22News spoke with South Hadley Fire Chief Bob Authier who confirmed that the school was evacuated, however after a brief investigation the children were let back into the school. While Eversource is still investigating the cause of the smell, authorities believe it came from a heating unit on the outside of the building.

No injuries were reported. South Hadley Police also visited the school following the reports.