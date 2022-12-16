SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School (PVPA) is hosting a clothing drive for students and staff to donate to the Springfield Rescue Mission.

The items will be collected until Friday and will be dropped off by students at the Springfield Rescue Mission, according to a news release from PVPA. They are accepting coats, socks, gives, long sleeves, sweatpants, and more.

There is a donation box in their main office to drop off clothes during school hours. More information can be found on their website.