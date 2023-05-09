SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Performing Arts (PVPA) Charter Public School’s music department is set to run their spring music showcase, ‘Echoes of Spring’ May 19 and 20.

PVPA Music Department Chair, Rahul Roy will be directing this years show, which will feature the sounds of premier ensembles, as well as up and coming musicians. Both nights will feature two unique musical performances, with different groups and material.

Second semester PVPA students will showcase their talent through various performances including, PVPA’s Concert Band, String Ensemble and Instrumental Evolution under the direction of Jeremy Milligan. Other performances include, the 7th and 8th Grade Chorus, and Complete Vocalist students under the direction of David Cavallin.

Saturday evening’s show will include offerings from PVPA’s musical ensemble groups, and the Pop R&B Group, directed by Roy.

The music department works diligently to provide students the opportunity to explore music in a variety of formats, play for different audiences, experience the demands of professional musicians, and encourages creativity in the musical process both on and off stage, according to PVPA.

‘Echoes of Spring: a Music Showcase’ will run Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. in the main stage theater at 15 Mulligan Drive in South Hadley.