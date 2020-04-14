Pioneer Valley Worker’s Center distributing food to immigrant workers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An organization is helping to make sure immigrant workers throughout western Massachusetts have enough food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food insecurity is a problem throughout the country, even more so now during this public health crisis when many have temporarily lost their jobs. For its second week in a row, Pioneer Valley Worker’s Center employees were seen distributing food to the local community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The food comes from Grow Food Northampton, which is a 120-acre community farm that helps with food insecurity. The organization is aiming to raise $30,000 Tuesday through a one-day fundraising event.

The money will help to support the city’s Community Food Distribution Project, which supports local farmers and delivering food to more than 1,000 people each week.

Nadrea Schmid, Co-Director of the Pioneer Valley Workers’ Center told 22News, “The idea is that anyone in the community can come pick up food and also our members who are mostly restaurant workers and farm workers. In Northampton and Amherst the majority of our members are restaurant workers who have been laid off. And given their immigration status they don’t have access to unemployment benefits so the food that we are able to give out makes a huge difference.”

Donations will also support other important food access work at Grow Food Northampton through the Grow Food Shares programming.

They say they will continue to distribute food for as long as the demand is their while their members are out of work.