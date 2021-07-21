Planned power outage scheduled in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A historical home located on S. Pleasant Street in Amherst will be moved to Baker Street next Wednesday which will cause a power outage along the route.

The power outage will start at 10 p.m. on July 28th and the move is expected to be finished by 6 a.m., July 29th. Eversource has sent written notice to customers along the route to expect to lose electricity, cable, landline phone service, internet during these times. Additional reminders will be sent out by phone call this week.

The side streets along Northampton Road will be blocked off during the move include the following:

South Prospect Street

Woodside Avenue

Kendrick Place

Lincoln Avenue

Orchard Street

Dana Street

Blue Hills Road

Hazel Avenue

The house is being moved from 205 S. Pleasant Street to 21 Baker Street in Amherst by Payne Building Movers of Center Strafford, NH. According to Zillow, the house was sold for $505,000 on May 1, 2020. It was built in 1900, has a total of 2,211 square feet with 6 bedrooms and three baths.

A traffic signal will be temporarily removed at the intersection of South Pleasant Street at Northampton Road, officers will be at the location to direct traffic.

Drivers will be detoured from Northampton Road to Amity Street to University Drive, signage will be posted and police officers will help with directing traffic.