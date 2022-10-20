FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A spotlight is being shown on Florence’s connection to the Underground Railroad System thanks to a Smith College Alumna.

The Hill-Ross Homestead on Meadow Street was a stop for black people fleeing slavery and now there’s a marker recognizing that connection to this important piece of history. People reading the sign will get to learn more about the stop for formerly enslaved people trying to reach Canada during the early to the mid-19th century.

Behind this effort, Smith Alumna Esosa Osayamen. She said only 2 percent of African American historical sites are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and she’s hoping to change that.

“African American History is important, people should value African American history. Maybe one day hopefully there will be more plaques, and more buildings registered in our National Historic Register of Historic Places.”

Osayamen said the plaque also took a lot of research including one of the people on the project having to go to Canada to find documents on the people who stayed at the Florence home.

She’s now setting her sights on her home state of Tennessee to recognize the African American history there.