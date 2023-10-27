WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Jake Oliveira and several other representatives presented a check to the Quabbin Park Cemetery on Friday.

The $5,000 donation will be used to install a plaque commemorating the American Revolution. 22News spoke with Senator Oliveira about why memorials like these are so meaningful.

“It’s really exciting to give back to those who served our nation, especially those who served right at the beginning. Those patriots who served on the battlefields of Yorktown, at Valley Forge, and Lexington and Concord, many of who came from right here in this area. To commemorate them in the cemetery is just a tribute to the service that they had to create the nation that we live in today,” said Sen. Oliveira.

The new bronze plaque will pay tribute to the 41 veterans of the American Revolution buried at the cemetery.

