Pleasantrees opens recreational marijuana store in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon cutting event is being held for a new recreational marijuana dispensary in Easthampton Wednesday.

Pleasantrees located at 195 Northampton Street in Easthampton will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event being held for adults 21 years or older and will have glass blowing by Juggernaut Glass from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., a ribbon cutting with Mayor Nicole LaChapelle at 11 a.m., live music from Nate Martel Music from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and a food truck from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Swag bags will be given to the first 50 customers with t-shirts, sweatshirts, grinders, and more.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Pleasantrees was founded in Michigan and its Easthampton location will be its third nationwide retail location.

“Having founded Pleasantrees as a former caregiver from humble Midwest beginnings, we are reminded of our true roots as ‘cannabis people’ who got into the business, and not businesspeople who got into cannabis. It is a great honor to now carry that ethos into the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, an early-adopter market with a great respect for cannabis and cannabis culture. Likewise, being the first Michigan-founded multistate operator is an accolade we do not take lightly, and we’re excited to contribute to the Massachusetts industry with the same level of passion and professionalism that has gotten us to this pivotal point.” RANDALL BUCHMAN, CEO AND FOUNDER OF PLEASANTREES CANNABIS COMPANY

Pleasantrees plans to open two additional locations in Amherst during the fall of 2021 and the Greenfield to follow. The expansion plan also includes a 110,000 square foot cultivation facility in Holyoke.