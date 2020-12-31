Police arrest Ware woman on multiple drug distribution charges

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A joint investigation into drug activity at a Ware residence resulted in one woman being arrested on multiple charges Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Ware Police Department along with Monson and Hardwick Police Departments executed a search warrant at 50 Glendale Circle, after an extensive investigation.

The search turned up a large amount of crack cocaine, heroin, suboxone, oxycodone, prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, and cash which police said was consistent with a high-level drug distribution business.

Photo: Ware Police Department

Police arrested 40-year-old Jessica L. Charbonneau of Ware and charged her with the following:

Distribution of crack cocaine (2 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute oxycodone

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Manufacturing crack cocaine

Possession of crack cocaine

Possession of Alprazolam

Charbonneau is currently being held at the Hampshire County House of Corrections while awaiting her arraignment, which has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at the Eastern Hampshire District Courthouse located in Belchertown.