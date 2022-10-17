Local businesses and residents are being asked to check surveillance footage for the white van after 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Investigators have recovered a mirror of the van involved in a pedestrian hit and run accident last week in Hadley that injured a 13-year-old boy and are now asking local auto repair shops to report any related vehicle repairs.

On Tuesday, October 11th at around 7:30 a.m., a 13-year-old boy was struck by a van while crossing Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court. The Northwestern District Attorney’s office on Monday said the boy is still in the hospital for his injuries.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a white 1997-2004 Ford Econoline cargo van with an extended rear length. Investigators have found a passenger side mirror in the area of the accident and believe the vehicle continued westbound on Route 9 to the roundabout in Northampton and then headed on I-91 South.

PHOTOS: Surveillance cameras captured the following images of the van:

Credit: Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

Hadley police have received tips daily from residents and are now asking local businesses that have access to surveillance footage to check recordings for the white van after 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11th. They are specifically asking for surveillance footage from businesses or residents in the following areas:

Bridge Street in Northampton

Near any I-91 south exits up to and including Connecticut

Anyone that may have dashboard cameras in their vehicle that could have driven by the crash area

In addition, investigators are asking auto parts supply or auto body repair shops to be on the lookout for anyone looking for parts or repairs of the same type of van. The passenger side mirror and passenger side front fender parts or repairs would be of interest.

Anyone that sees a white Ford Econoline cargo van is asked to contact the Hadley Police at 413-584-0883 or their local department. Police also believe the van could have already been repaired by now.

The pedestrian accident is being investigated by the Hadley Police Department, Massachusetts State Police CARS unit, and State Police attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.