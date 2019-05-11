Police: AT&T network is down in Williamsburg, Westhampton

Hampshire County

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:
WILLIAMSBURG/WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local police and fire departments have been notified that the AT&T network is down Friday night. 

The Williamsburg Police Department and Westhampton Fire Department said AT&T notified them of the network being down in their area. Text messages and phone calls made using the AT&T network are not going through because the network is unavailable. 

The cause of the outage is currently unknown and there is no estimated time to when the network will be back to normal. 

If you have an emergency, please do not use an AT&T phone or its network carriers like Verizon to dial 911.

22News is following this story and will bring you updates as more details become available

