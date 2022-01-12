Police close portion of Amherst Street in Granby

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Amherst Street in Granby is closed due to a police investigation Wednesday morning.

The Granby Police Department notified the public at 10:47 a.m., Amherst Street is closed between Amherst Road and West Street due to an ongoing investigation. Police note there is no threat to the public.

22News contacted Chief O’Grady about the investigation, he said more information will be available at a later time. 22News is following this story and will provide an update as soon as it becomes available.