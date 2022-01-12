Police close portion of Amherst Street in Granby

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Amherst Street in Granby is closed due to a police investigation Wednesday morning.
The Granby Police Department notified the public at 10:47 a.m., Amherst Street is closed between Amherst Road and West Street due to an ongoing investigation. Police note there is no threat to the public.
MAP: Amherst Street in Granby
22News contacted Chief O’Grady about the investigation, he said more information will be available at a later time. 22News is following this story and will provide an update as soon as it becomes available.