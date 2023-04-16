SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received multiple calls on Sunday about police and fire activity at Riverboat Village in South Hadley. The apartment complex is located near the Connecticut River.

When our 22News crews arrived, they could see South Hadley police, fire and a hazardous materials truck on site. The vehicles were gathered near the pavilion. The officers asked our crew to not come any closer.

South Hadley Police Department told 22News that they do not comment on ongoing investigations.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.