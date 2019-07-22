Police host Youth Adventure Academy for middle school students

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst and UMass Police hosted their annual Youth Adventure Academy for children in grades 6-8 on Monday.

Both departments held lectures, role-play, and interactive demonstrations in the areas of law, crime scene investigation, defensive tactics, and patrol procedures.

There is no cost for the week-long program. 22News spoke to one girl who said she thinks this program will help with her future career.

“When I’m older, I want to train k-9’s and we just did that earlier,” Isabella Thurston said. “So I was excited for that part.”

Most of the afternoon sessions were held at the Adventure Based Ropes Course in Ahmerst, where they worked on team building, communication exercises, and helped develop positive relationships with the police officers.

The program runs all week.