HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Hatfield were conducting an investigation Sunday night at an apartment building.
The investigation happened at 151 West Street, and the police were there, including some with rifles.
One person was taken away in an ambulance. There is no word on what happened to them at this time.
Police have not said what they were doing, but we’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
