Police investigating after car crashes into pole on Pray Street in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pole on Pray Street in Amherst Friday night.

The Amherst Police Department has not released any information at this time.

22News reporter Kate Wilkinson is on Pray Street near North Pleasant, she’s reporting about five police department-issued vehicles in the area and the road is blocked.

RIGHT NOW: @AmherstMApolice responding to this crash outside The Spoke where a car struck a pole on Pray st @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/esk2v6Eh8v — Kate Wilkinson (@Kate_mwilkinson) March 27, 2021

The vehicle involved is also tangled up in a wire. A yellow caution tape can also be seen wrapped around the car, which is a dark sedan.

We’ve reached out to the police department for more information.

We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.