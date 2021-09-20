Police investigating protest outside Theta Chi Fraternity in Amherst this weekend

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway at UMass Amherst following a protest at a fraternity house over the weekend.

According to the Amherst Police Department, the protestors were accusing the fraternity of sexual assault.

The scene outside the Theta Chi Fraternity consisted of approximately three hundred students chanting and breaking the windows of cars parked in front of the fraternity. In addition to Amherst Police, State Police, UMass, and Hadley officers were all called to help disperse the crowd.

22News spoke with a student involved in the protests, who asked to remain anonymous, “It was just, it was chaos. But in our minds, at least in the minds of the people who were vandalizing and all that, it’s deserved because we’re tired. We have tried for a very longtime to get these things resolved. So if they wouldn’t listen to us peacefully, this is what we have to resort to.”

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy sent 22News the following statement: