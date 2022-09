NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police are at Northampton High School Tuesday afternoon.

There are currently seven police cruisers at the high school located at 380 Elm St. and our 22News crew could see parents starting to show up. 22News contacted Northampton Dispatch at around 3 p.m. but were told a news release will be sent shortly and have yet to hear back.

RIGHT NOW: Multiple police cruisers are around Northampton High School as students are being dismissed. Northampton PD said it will give us more information soon @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/5ORFxmKjnA — Kate Wilkinson (@Kate_mwilkinson) September 13, 2022

22News is covering this story and will update as soon as information is released.