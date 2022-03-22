AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help to find the driver of an SUV who failed to stop after hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk on the UMass Amherst campus Monday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, at around 10:15 p.m. police were called to a report of a hit and run accident. The pedestrian was crossing Massachusetts Avenue in a crosswalk near Sunset Avenue on the University of Massachusetts campus when they were hit by an SUV.

The pedestrian almost reached the other side of the street when a white or silver-colored SUV traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed struck him with the front driver’s side of the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue, according to investigators.

The pedestrian, a 20-year old man who is is a student at UMass, is seriously injured and was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office shared photos of the white/silver SUV with possible front-end damage that they are looking for. If you have any information about the SUV you are asked to call the UMass police at 413-545-2121 or 413-545-TIPS (8477).

Courtesy: Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

“We are not only appealing to the public for their help identifying the driver involved in this incident but appealing to the driver as well. What happened last night is likely weighing on their conscience, and this is their opportunity to do the right thing by coming forward.” Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne

The UMass Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating.