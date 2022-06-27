HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the truck or person who picked up a playhouse from a driveway by mistake.

According to the Hadley Police Department, an expensive cedar playhouse was mistaken as free from a driveway on Crystal Lane Saturday. The police are looking to identify the truck seen with the playhouse in the photo shared by the department on social media.

(Hadley Police Department)

The police state this is not a criminal matter and are only looking to have the playhouse returned. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.