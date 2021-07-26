Police: Man arrested for assault with dangerous weapon during fight at Hadley store

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Maine was arrested Monday morning for allegedly assaulting someone with a dangerous weapon during a fight at a convenience store. 

The Hadley Police Department said officers arrested 29-year-old Paul Fazzi after being called to the Cumberland Farms on Russell Street at 10 a.m. The physical altercation involved several men, two of whom police say were the aggressors. A knife was shown, and several threats were made. 

Police arrived and located the two aggressors, along with the knife which was seized as evidence. Fazzi was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon. He was later arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court for the felony charge. 

