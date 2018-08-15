Police: Man rescued from Westfield River after trying to save dog
CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A man was rescued from the Westfield River after attempting to rescue his dog Tuesday afternoon.
Chesterfield police said Northampton Control were notified about a 35-year-old man who went into the river at the Indian Hollow campground, located on Indian Hollow Road in Chesterfield around 1:47 p.m.
Police say with the Westfield River running very high and fast due to the recent rain, the man was swept underwater and pulled downstream by the strong current.
A search involving Chesterfield Police Dept, Chesterfield Fire Dept, State Police as well as Huntington Fire and police began.
The man was located around 3 p.m. on the edge of the river, well downstream in Huntington, uninjured, police say.
No information about the dog's condition was immediately available.
Local News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Northampton's new police dog 'highly trained in receiving hugs and belly rubs'
- Chicopee man charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex in New York
- New evening pantry hours at Lorraine's Soup Kitchen in Chicopee
- Dog recovering after being found in bad shape in Deerfield
World News
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Text Alerts
Get breaking news and weather alerts on your cell phone.Read More »
-
Email Alerts
Sign up for Breaking News, Weather, Daily News, I-Team and Traffic Alerts emails from 22News.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather App
The most powerful weather app in western Mass. with personal forecasts, alerts, and radar from the 22News Storm Team.Read More »
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.