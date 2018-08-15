Hampshire County

Police: Man rescued from Westfield River after trying to save dog

Posted: Aug 14, 2018 08:47 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2018 08:51 PM EDT

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A man was rescued from the Westfield River after attempting to rescue his dog Tuesday afternoon.

Chesterfield police said Northampton Control were notified about a 35-year-old man who went into the river at the Indian Hollow campground, located on Indian Hollow Road in Chesterfield around 1:47 p.m.

Police say with the Westfield River running very high and fast due to the recent rain, the man was swept underwater and pulled downstream by the strong current.

A search involving Chesterfield Police Dept, Chesterfield Fire Dept, State Police as well as Huntington Fire and police began.

The man was located around 3 p.m. on the edge of the river, well downstream in Huntington, uninjured, police say.

No information about the dog's condition was immediately available.

