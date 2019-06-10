Police patrols end at RISE Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are ending all-day patrols at a new recreational marijuana dispensary in Amherst.

RISE Amherst began selling recreational marijuana 4-weeks ago on May 12. Police were patrolling at, and near the pot shop morning to evening until Thursday, June 6th.

Police said there haven’t been any issues since the shop opened-but patrols might start up again when UMass starts the fall semester.

RISE Amherst is the first retail pot shop for the town.

RISE Amherst has been operating as a medical marijuana dispensary for the past year.