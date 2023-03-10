GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby Police are providing another update on the “Granby Girl” who was identified Monday as Patricia Ann Tucker.

According to the department, investigators have located Laura Holmes and spoke with her family. Holmes was one of the last known people to have seen Patricia’s husband, Gerald Coleman, in August 1978 when he dropped off Patricia’s son, Matthew, at Holmes’ house in Chicopee.

Holmes was expecting Coleman and Patricia to return a few hours later but they never returned to pick up Matthew. Granby police were looking to talk to Holmes or anyone that may have known her.

On November 15, 1978, Patricia’s body was found hidden underneath a log in the woods near Amherst Road in Granby. She was found shot in the head and likely died in June 1978.

Patricia at the time was married to Coleman and they owned a home in East Hampton, Connecticut. Coleman never reported his wife missing. He died while in prison for separate charges in 1996.

At this time, there is no probable cause to charge anyone with the murder of Patricia. The DA’s office hopes to find more leads to help further the investigation. Anyone that knew Patricia at any point in their life is asked to contact Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222 or email jwhite@granbypd.com.