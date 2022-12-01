CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chesterfield are searching for a missing hiker from Central Massachusetts.

Chesterfield Police told 22News Reporter Kate Wilkinson that the hiker was last seen on Bates Road off Fuller Road in Chesterfield. Police are searching the densely wooded area in Chesterfield and Goshen with the help of K-9s.

22News contacted Massachusetts State Police and is waiting to hear back. The story will be updated as soon as additional information is released.