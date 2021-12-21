Police to increase traffic enforcement in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police are stepping up traffic enforcement just in time for Christmas and New Year’s travel.

The South Hadley Police Department received a grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety. Like other Springfield area communities, South Hadley has been troubled with drivers who exceed the speed limit.

Sergeant Doug Percy told 22News, his department appreciates money from the state to help enforce the rules of the road, “Well, for the individuals operating motor vehicles to pay attention to speeding, the signs are posted there and pay attention to how they’re operating their vehicles and to really just slow down.”

There will be additional portable speed signs, which have been a major deterrent to speeding in other western Massachusetts communities.