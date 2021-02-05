Police unions raising money for Northampton officer injured in head-on crash

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local police unions are teaming up to raise money in support of Northampton Police Officer Matt Knowlton who was seriously injured in a head-on car crash last weekend.

This week, Officer Knowlton’s family announced that he needs several surgeries and extensive rehab. A GoFundMe page has been made, with donations surpassing $5,000.

After the crash, Officer Knowlton still tried to help the other driver, who crashed into his department-issued vehicle at a high speed.

Police unions are trying to help an officer who they say is the definition of serving others before himself.

“I wanted to do right by our guy he did right by himself and the department, by acting the way he did after he was in the accident by getting out and trying to render aid to the other driver,” said Officer Joshua Wallace, president of the Northampton Police Union 186.