Police warn local residents of package pirates

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Cyber Monday and all that online shopping means lots packages will soon be arriving on people’s doorsteps.

Police in western Massachusetts are giving out tips on how you can make sure your packages stay safe from “porch pirates.” If you are working away from home, have your package delivered to your work.

Also, consider having your package delivered to the home of a relative or friend that you know will be home. Have your package held at your local post office for pickup.

Northampton resident, Kelley Ryan told 22News, “When I lived in an apartment building in Springfield, it was pretty concerning because we would come in and a lot of the packages would be open. But now, we are lucky that we live in a house, and it hasn’t been so much of a concern to me.”

Take advantage of the “Ship to Store” option that many stores offer.

You can also request that your package has signature confirmation upon delivery.