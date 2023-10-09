NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Polish Heritage Month and Monday was the Pulaski Day Parade in Northampton. The parade celebrates Polish history, culture and pride.

The annual event began with a memorial mass at St. Valentines PNC church followed by the parade that went through downtown Northampton to Pulaski Park.

Bob Gobiwicz, chairman of the Polish Heritage Committee of Northampton, says these events really help to bring the Polish community together, “We are here to celebrate our Polish ethnic culture and pride and being Polish America, especially for those individuals that have contributed so much to make this country great.”

This parade brings in different participants such as Polish groups in costumes, marching bands, daughters and sons of the American revolution and veteran organizations.

Organizers say they are happy to be back after not being able to host the parade for years because of COVID-19.