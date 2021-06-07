Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum to offer virtual-only programming for 2021 season

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Porter-Phelps Huntington Museum has announced they will be closed for in-person programming this 2021 season for public health reasons.

This will be the second season that the nearly 270-year-old house museum will be offering virtual-only programming.

This season the museum will be hosting a free online series: Bridging the Past and Present.

They’ll also be adding new collections and archive material to their website.

The museum will still be taking donations to keep them going after this season.