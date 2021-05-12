Portion of Aldrich Street in Granby closed due to sinkhole

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have closed a portion Aldrich Street in Granby due to a sinkhole that has developed.

Aldrich Street has been closed to traffic from Amherst Street to Route 116 until further notice. The bridge near the water wheel building is also closed.

According to the Granby Police Department, a sinkhole developed between the side of the road and the water wheel building. A MassDOT crew will inspect the bridge and road to ensure it is safe for drivers.

There is no word on when the road will be reopened. 22News will update this story with any new information we receive.